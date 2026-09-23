Conrad Sangma Says Eight UDP MLAs’ BJP Move Will Not Affect Meghalaya Government

Guwahati: Today, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party would not affect the functioning of the state’s coalition government.

Sangma described the move as a matter between the two political parties and said it was based on the individual decisions of the legislators. The eight MLAs formally joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, reducing the UDP’s strength to four and taking the BJP’s tally in the 60-member Assembly to 10. Both parties remain constituents of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

“It’s a decision between two political parties. It is the decision of the respective MLAs. It has nothing to do really with the NPP as such,” Sangma said.

He said the coalition’s strength remained unchanged as the legislators continued to be part of the government. Sangma added that the NPP would focus on strengthening its organisational base and maintaining its own political identity.

The Chief Minister also discussed coal mining in Meghalaya, saying the government was working to address challenges faced by miners while ensuring compliance with legal, environmental and safety requirements.

The Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling allowed coal mining in Meghalaya subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Sangma has also said in 2026 that the government is working to facilitate the lawful resumption of coal mining while addressing difficulties faced by small miners.