Eight Meghalaya UDP MLAs Join BJP in Delhi

Guwahati: Today, eight legislators of Meghalaya’s United Democratic Party (UDP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, in a significant political development in the northeastern state. The move increases the BJP’s strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from two to 10

The eight legislators who joined the BJP are Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah.

The induction took place in Delhi in the presence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Rijiju welcomed the legislators and said they had been impressed by the development work undertaken in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led governments.

The move comes ahead of the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly election and changes the numerical strength of the parties in the state legislature. The UDP had 12 MLAs before the latest development, while the BJP had two.

The legislators had previously cited issues including Khasi language recognition, coal mining and the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act among their concerns during discussions with the BJP.