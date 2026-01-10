Conrad Sangma Urges Calm as One Killed in West Garo Hills Violence

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday appealed for calm and communal harmony in the Garo Hills region following the killing of a man and the serious injury of another in an attack in West Garo Hills district near the Bangladesh border.
The deceased has been identified as Dilseng M Sangma, a member of a Garo Hills-based non-governmental organisation, ACHIK.
As per Police, the incident took place near Rajabala village.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.
Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister said the arrests were made after multiple raids at different locations. He added that police teams are continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend others involved in the attack.
Sangma also said the district administration has convened a meeting with civil society groups to form a peace committee and discuss the situation.
“I urge the people of Garo Hills to ensure that peace and communal harmony are maintained. There may be misinformation circulating on social media, and people should verify facts carefully,” Sangma said, assuring that those responsible for the crime would be brought to justice.
According to police, a group of youths had gone to the area on Friday to inspect an alleged illegal stone quarry. While returning, they were intercepted by another group, leading to an altercation that escalated into violence. Most of the youths managed to flee, but two were seriously assaulted and rushed to a hospital, where one later succumbed to his injuries.
Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the exact cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained and investigations are ongoing.
He also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid rumours.
The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) strongly condemned the killing and demanded swift identification and prosecution of all those involved. The student body said strict punishment should be ensured to prevent such incidents in future.
Local MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi also condemned the attack and said steps were being taken to maintain law and order.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from spreading unverified information, adding that the situation in the area remained peaceful.