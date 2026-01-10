No Constitutional Bar, But India’s PM Will Always Be a Hindu: Assam CM

Guwahati: Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that there is no constitutional bar on anyone becoming the Prime Minister of India, but asserted that the country’s civilisational character ensures the post will always be held by a Hindu.
“There is no constitutional bar. Anybody can become a prime minister. India is a Hindu civilisation and we always believe and we are extremely confident and Indian Prime Minister always be a Hindu,” Sarma said.
Sarma’s political stance and decisions have often placed him at the centre of debates on Hindutva politics. He has been described by sections of the media and political observers as a prominent advocate of Hindu causes and a key voice in promoting the Hindutva agenda.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly underlined Assam’s cultural identity, and once said that the state is the land of saints Srimanta Shankaradev and Srimanta Madhavdev, and that no other identities can be linked with their legacy.
Sarma has also spoken frequently about demographic changes in Assam, blaming illegal migration from Bangladesh and warning that Hindus could become a minority in the future.
He has publicly urged Hindu families to have more children, citing a declining birth rate within the community.
Under his leadership, the state government has moved to convert government-funded Muslim madrasas into regular schools and carried out eviction drives on land alleged to be illegally occupied by Bangladeshis and “doubtful citizens.”