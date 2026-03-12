Curfew Relaxed for Two Hours in West Garo Hills to Allow Purchase of Essentials

SHILLONG: The District Magistrate of West Garo Hills on Thursday announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew for two hours to allow residents to procure essential commodities amid the prevailing law and order situation in the district.
According to an official notification issued by the district administration, the curfew will remain relaxed from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM across West Garo Hills.
During this period, residents will be allowed to step out of their homes to purchase ration, food items, medicines and other essential goods.
As per the authorities, the said relaxation has been granted to ensure that people can meet their basic needs while restrictions continue to remain in place.
The district administration has urged citizens to strictly follow the permitted time window and maintain peace and discipline during the relaxation period. People have also been advised to return to their homes before the curfew comes back into effect at 4:00 PM.
Curfew restrictions were imposed in the district following violent incidents linked to protests over the participation of non-Garo communities in the electoral process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.
According to reports, the unrest led to clashes and incidents of arson and property damage in parts of the district. Two persons were killed when police opened fire while attempting to disperse a crowd during the violence.
Following the situation, additional security forces, including Army columns, were deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy.