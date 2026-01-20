Nitin Nabin Chosen Unopposed as BJP National President

New Delhi: Five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin has been elected unopposed as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), becoming the youngest leader to hold the party’s top post.
The official announcement is expected to be made on January 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be present on the occasion.
Nabin’s unopposed election signals broad consensus within the party leadership and marks an important leadership transition ahead of key electoral battles.
He has received support from senior leaders across organisational and political wings of the BJP.
Former BJP national president J.P. Nadda said Nabin’s elevation reflects the party’s focus on organisational renewal and greater engagement with young voters.
“His appointment shows the BJP’s commitment to adapting to changing times,” Nadda added.
Nabin is among the younger leaders to take charge of the party at the national level. His leadership comes at a time when the BJP is preparing its strategy for upcoming state and national elections.
The party, which has been in power at the Centre since 2014, is expected to focus on strengthening its grassroots network and expanding outreach under Nabin’s leadership. Political observers say youth mobilisation and organisational strengthening could be key priorities in the coming months.