Consumer Electronics Prices Set to Rise by Up to 8% From 1st October

Guwahati: Prices of consumer electronics and home appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines, are expected to rise by up to 8% from 1st October , ahead of the festive season.

Companies have attributed the planned price increase to rising global prices of raw materials linked to copper, steel, aluminium, crude oil and natural gas, along with fluctuations in the value of the rupee against the US dollar.

This will be the third price hike announced by India’s consumer electronics industry this year. Prices of consumer electronic goods have already increased by around 23% in 2026, according to industry estimates.

Industry experts expect air-conditioner prices to rise by around 5-8%, while LED televisions and washing machines could become 3-4% more expensive. Leading companies, including Blue Star, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Daikin and Super Plastronics, have indicated price increases ranging from 4% to 10% for various products.

Blue Star said global uncertainty had pushed up the cost of materials such as copper, steel and plastic. As a result, manufacturing costs have risen by around 15% compared with last year’s festive season.

However, the company said a 10% reduction in GST would limit the additional burden on consumers to around 5%.

Godrej Appliances said its production costs had risen by 8-10%, making a price revision necessary. Companies expect the impact of the increase to remain limited during the festive sales season.