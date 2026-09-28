Himanta Biswa Sarma Joins Supporters in Dance at BJP Rally in Raha

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joined supporters in a dance during a BJP-led alliance election rally in Raha while campaigning for alliance candidate Debashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

The rally was held at the Raha Sports Association playground, where Sarma was accompanied by Raha MLA Sashikanta Das, who welcomed the Chief Minister at the election meeting. Several senior leaders, including ministers Pijush Hazarika, Keshab Mahanta and Jayanta Malla Baruah, as well as MLA Pradut Bordoloi, were present at the rally.

As supporters displayed enthusiasm during the programme, Sarma joined them in dancing, drawing cheers from the gathering. Addressing the rally, the Chief Minister criticised the Congress and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and appealed to voters to support the BJP-led alliance candidate.

Sarma said the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat would go to the BJP this time and urged voters to cast their ballots in favour of the lotus symbol.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is witnessing an active campaign ahead of the bypoll, with political parties intensifying their outreach across the constituency.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend another election campaign meeting in Samaguri constituency in Nagaon district later on 28th September as part of his campaign schedule.