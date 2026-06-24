Couple Detained After Birthday Celebration on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover in Guwahati Went Viral

Guwahati: A couple has been detained by police after a video of a birthday celebration on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover in Guwahati went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate over road safety violations and the misuse of public infrastructure.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on Instagram showing a birthday celebration being held on the flyover. The footage, shared by user Mumpi Mandal, featured her husband, identified as Dipu Mandal, along with the couple's car parked on the elevated roadway.

After the circulation of the video online, police acted swiftly and detained the couple involved, along with the vehicle used during the celebration. Guwahati police confirmed that necessary legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

Few days back, similar case involving a Guwahati-based businessman who was detained after a video showing an elaborate birthday celebration on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu went viral on social media.

The businessman, identified as Gautam Baruah, organised a surprise party on the flyover to celebrate his wife's birthday.

It has been claimed that , the celebration featured a red carpet arrangement and decorative installations on the flyover, effectively turning a section of the public roadway into a temporary private venue. The event allegedly disrupted traffic movement and caused inconvenience to motorists using the bridge.

Videos and photographs from the celebration quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from netizens who questioned how a public road could be used for a private function.