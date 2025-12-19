Court Battles and Bribes Gone, Assam CM Hails Clean Recruitment System

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that government recruitment in the state has moved from an era marked by court battles and cash-for-jobs to a system that is fair, transparent and merit based.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma opined that there were multiple cases filed for each exam held and job sold to the highest bidders.
"From court battles & cash‑for‑jobs to fair, transparent & merit‑based recruitment ~ only we could make this happen," Sarma said on X.
Samra highlighted the present scenario and said that his government has put an end to corruption, middlemen and bribe in recruitment.
“At present there are zero court cases and corruption. There are also bribery and middlemen. Only transparency, accountability and equal opportunity for Assam’s youth,” he added.
The cash-for-jobs scandal in Assam has been one of the state’s most talked-about corruption cases in recent years. It revolves around allegations that several government jobs, particularly in civil services and allied departments, were obtained through bribery and manipulation rather than merit. The scam mainly involved the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and positions such as Agricultural Development Officers (ADOs).
Several officials from the APSC, including former chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, were convicted for their roles in the scandal. Paul received a lengthy prison sentence along with fines, while dozens of candidates and middlemen were also punished for their involvement.