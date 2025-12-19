Gauhati University to Start Common Entrance Test for UG Law Admissions from 2026

Guwahati: Gauhati University has announced that from 2026, admissions to undergraduate law courses in all its affiliated colleges will be held through a Common Entrance Test (CET).
This marks a notable change in the admission process for legal education in the state.
The university will oversee the entire admission process, ensuring that seats are allotted based on merit while fully respecting existing reservation rules. The notification issued by the university highlighted the aim of making the process more transparent and fair for all students.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned that there will be a Common Entrance Test for admissions for legal education at the undergraduate level from the year 2026. Admissions will be conducted and monitored by Gauhati University for all affiliated law colleges, maintaining the provisions of reservation and merit in true spirit,” the notification said.
The centrally organised entrance test is designed to bring uniformity across all affiliated colleges. The university has also asked the principals of these colleges to cooperate fully with the implementation of the new system.
With the introduction of the CET, Gauhati University expects to streamline admissions, reduce inconsistencies among colleges, and provide a level playing field for aspiring law students.
The new system will come into effect from the 2026 academic year.