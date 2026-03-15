Creative Economy Cell for Artists, Artisans to be Set Up at CMO: Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Assam Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced that a Creative Economy Cell for artists and artisans will be established at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to support and promote the state’s creative talent at national and international platforms.
The announcement was made during the inauguration of the eight-day ‘Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 – The Artisans’ Movement’ at Interior Park in Naharlagun.
Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said the proposed Creative Economy Cell will focus on encouraging and assisting local weavers, designers and artisans while helping them showcase their work beyond the state.
"I am happy to announce that a Creative Economy Cell for Artists and Artisans will be established at the CMO to encourage, support, and promote our talented weavers, designers, and artisans at national and international platforms," Khandu informed on X.
He noted that the initiative aims to strengthen the creative economy of Arunachal Pradesh and open wider opportunities for artists and craftsmen.
The Chief Minister also highlighted that the festival marks five years of the Artisans’ Movement and celebrates the rich heritage of indigenous handloom and handicrafts of the state.
He further said such platforms play an important role in bringing recognition to Arunachal’s traditional art and craftsmanship on the global stage.
Khandu also congratulated the designers, weavers, artisans and models participating in the event for their efforts in preserving the cultural heritage of the state and wished the fashion week success.