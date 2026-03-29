Crime Declines, Development Rises in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state has witnessed a sharp decline in crime over the past five years, attributing the improvement to strong governance and policy interventions.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said that crimes and criminals have received a body blow during this period, claiming that Assam has recorded a notable drop in crime cases.
“Crimes and criminals have received a body blow in the last five years in Assam, where we have witnessed record decline in crime cases,” he said.
He further credited the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, “Guided by the iron-willed policies of Adarniya Amit Shah ji, Assam is on the path of peace and prosperity—one where everyone feels safe.”
Highlighting development in hill areas, Sarma said these regions and indigenous communities have benefited significantly from government initiatives.
“Our hill areas and indigenous people have been major beneficiaries of our development and welfare initiatives,” he noted.
The Chief Minister added that sustained efforts have been made to improve infrastructure and overall living standards.
“In the last five years, we’ve made concerted efforts to develop the region and improve ease of living for the citizens,” he added.
Referring to his visits to Bokajan, Diphu, Howraghat and Amri, Sarma described the developments as part of a broader push to ensure inclusive growth across Assam.