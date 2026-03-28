Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Guwahati Ahead of Assam Polls

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a grand roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday after arriving in the city following his campaign tour in West Bengal.
Shah landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, where he was received by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, along with party leaders including Bhubaneswar Kalita and a large number of workers.
From the airport, the Union Minister proceeded to participate in a roadshow that began at Arya Vidyapeeth College field and passed through key areas of the city before concluding near Nepali Mandir.
Later in the evening, Shah is scheduled to attend a party meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.
According to party sources, he will also address two Vijay Sankalp Samaroh programmes in Dhekiajuli and Tihu on Sunday.
The visit comes in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections, with polling for all 126 constituencies slated to be held in a single phase on April 9.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to campaign in the state on April 1 and April 5.