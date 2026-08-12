Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

Guwahtai: The Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner, model Georgina Rodriguez, in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The 41-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Rodriguez tied the knot on 11th August, 2026, in an intimate ceremony attended by their five children.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2017 and announced their engagement in August 2025. The couple first met when Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Ronaldo later described her as a “very interesting girl” who appeared more mature than her age.

Ronaldo is among football’s most decorated players, having won major trophies during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, before joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The wedding took place in Cascais, a coastal resort town around 20 miles west of Lisbon. Ronaldo confirmed the marriage on social media by sharing a photograph of the couple’s hands displaying their wedding rings, accompanied by the caption, “C heart emoji G ”.

The ceremony was described as a “private and intimate moment” for the couple and their family.