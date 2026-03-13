Curfew Relaxed in Violence-Hit Garo Hills; Authorities Maintain Vigil

Shillong: Authorities in Meghalaya on Friday partially relaxed curfew in two violence-affected districts to allow residents to purchase essential commodities.
As per reports, in West Garo Hills, curfew was eased for four hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while in neighbouring East Garo Hills, the relaxation was extended from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., following an order from Deputy Commissioner RP Marak.
The law and order situation in Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district, which witnessed arson, looting, and assaults, is gradually returning to normal.
Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, Vibhor Aggarwal, District Magistrate of West Garo Hills, said, “The situation in Tura is now under control. On Thursday, curfew was eased for two hours, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., to allow residents to buy essential items, including food and medicines.”
East Garo Hills also saw curfew relaxation from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for residents to procure necessities.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the violence in Tura.
“Our search for others involved in these incidents is ongoing,” said Abraham T. Sangma, District Police Chief of West Garo Hills. He added that while the situation is under control, security personnel remain on high alert.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma toured Tura on Thursday, inspecting areas affected by the unrest. He directed the district administration to provide food assistance to affected communities and assured residents of government support.
“Visited several locations in Tura to assess the damage caused to public and private properties across the town. It is truly heartbreaking to witness the extent of the destruction. Distressed to see the loss suffered by individuals and commercial establishments,” the Chief Minister wrote on X, urging everyone to work towards restoring peace.
Curfew had been imposed after violent incidents erupted during protests against the participation of non-Garo communities in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.