BreakingNews

Dark Clouds Hover Over Guwahati as Lighting and Heavy Rain Loom

The weather pattern is shifting, suggesting Guwahati will see heavy rainfall, along with winds and lightning this afternoon and evening
Dark Clouds Hover Over Guwahati as Lighting and Heavy Rain Loom
Dark Clouds Hover Over Guwahati as Lighting and Heavy Rain Loom
Published on

Guwahati: Today in the afternoon, dark clouds blanketed several parts of Guwahati, signaling the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, winds and heavy rainfall across Guwahati.

At around 3:30pm, several areas reported overcast conditions at Six Mile, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Khanapara, Beltola, Rukminigaon, Downtown and Last Gate, with  Guwahatians witnessing upcoming  afternoon rain.

The weather pattern is shifting, suggesting the city will see heavy rainfall, along with winds and lightning this afternoon and evening. With the rainfall, water logging may occur in several areas which may result in traffic jams and  disrupt normal traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously as flyovers may become slippery and visibility could be reduced during rainfall. It is also advised to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel unless it is necessary, especially in waterlogged areas as it may lead to heavy traffic interruptions.

People of Guwahati are urged to stay vigilant and listen to weather warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and  authority and take appropriate action in case of adverse weather conditions.

Also Read- Morning Rain Leaves Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged, Traffic Crawls During Morning Rush

Guwahati
Rainfall
thunderstorms
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com