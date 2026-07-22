Dark Clouds Hover Over Guwahati as Lighting and Heavy Rain Loom

Guwahati: Today in the afternoon, dark clouds blanketed several parts of Guwahati, signaling the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, winds and heavy rainfall across Guwahati.

At around 3:30pm, several areas reported overcast conditions at Six Mile, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Khanapara, Beltola, Rukminigaon, Downtown and Last Gate, with Guwahatians witnessing upcoming afternoon rain.

The weather pattern is shifting, suggesting the city will see heavy rainfall, along with winds and lightning this afternoon and evening. With the rainfall, water logging may occur in several areas which may result in traffic jams and disrupt normal traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously as flyovers may become slippery and visibility could be reduced during rainfall. It is also advised to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel unless it is necessary, especially in waterlogged areas as it may lead to heavy traffic interruptions.

People of Guwahati are urged to stay vigilant and listen to weather warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and authority and take appropriate action in case of adverse weather conditions.