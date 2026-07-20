Morning Rain Leaves Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged, Traffic Crawls During Morning Rush

Guwahati : Heavy overnight and early morning rainfall left several parts of Guwahati waterlogged on 20th July , severely disrupting traffic during the peak office hours and causing hardship for commuters across the city.

The incessant rain, which continued through the morning before easing into a drizzle around 10.30 am, inundated several areas. Chandmari, Hatigaon, Wireless and Lalung Gaon along National Highway 27 were among the worst-affected localities, with roads submerged under rainwater.

The waterlogging led to long traffic queues across the city, delaying office-goers and school commuters at the start of the working week. Many app-based commercial vehicles reportedly declined booking requests from waterlogged areas, citing flooded roads and rising operational costs amid increasing petrol prices.

The widespread flooding once again highlighted Guwahati's recurring urban drainage problems, with residents facing difficulties navigating submerged roads.

As per the weather forecast, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 25°C on Monday. The city witnessed 65 per cent precipitation, 89 per cent humidity, and light winds of around 3 km/h. While authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution as intermittent rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.