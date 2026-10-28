Darrang: Nexo Home Stay in Kharupetia Sealed Over Alleged Immoral Activities

Guwahati: The district administration and police conducted a joint raid at Nexo Home Stay OYO in Kharupetia, Darrang district, on Tuesday and seized several objectionable items. The establishment was subsequently sealed over alleged involvement in immoral activities.

As per report, a written complaint regarding the alleged activities at the property was submitted to Darrang Police during Durga Puja. The matter reportedly prompted action by Darrang police. It has also emerged that the Kharupetia Municipal Board had not issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Nexo Home Stay, raising questions over the establishment’s authorisation to operate.

During an earlier raid, several young men and women were detained in connection with the alleged activities. They were subsequently sent to jail after court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the owner of the establishment, Rafiq Ali, is reportedly absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend him.

The latest action forms part of the police efforts to investigate the allegations against the establishment. Further details regarding the items seized during the raid and the legal action against those involved are awaited.