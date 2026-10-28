Landlord Had Earlier Approached Authorities Over Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Unpaid Rent

Guwahati: Fresh allegations of fraud and intimidation have emerged against Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the deadly shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, with complaints reportedly involving unpaid rent and threats to a Lakhimpur resident.

As per reports, landlord Badan Chandra Deka had approached a citizens’ committee on 14th October , seeking assistance over allegations that Gogoi had failed to pay rent for his accommodation. Deka reportedly submitted a written application to the committee requesting intervention in the matter.

In another allegation, Gogoi is accused of threatening to kill Saddam Hussain, a resident of Lakhimpur, over a financial dispute involving a rented excavator or bulldozer.

As per complaint, Gogoi allegedly hired the machinery but failed to pay the outstanding amount. When Hussain reportedly sought the money owed to him, Gogoi allegedly threatened him with death.

These allegations have emerged following the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, where five people were killed and another was injured on 26th October .

The latest claims have brought further scrutiny to Gogoi’s alleged dealings and past disputes.