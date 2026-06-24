David Warner's Emoji Reaction to Rishabh Pant's DC Return Leaves Fans Puzzled

Guwahati: Rishabh Pant's return to the Delhi Capitals has generated significant excitement among fans, but it was former Australia cricketer David Warner's reaction to the announcement that quickly became a major talking point on social media.

The development came after Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal confirmed Pant's return to the franchise. However, Warner's response , a simple laughing emoji , captured widespread attention and sparked speculation among cricket fans.

Warner later followed up with another comment, offering an explanation for his reaction and shedding light on the circumstances that led to Pant's return.

"It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time," Warner wrote.

Earlier, Jindal had announced the move in a post that also confirmed Kuldeep Yadav's departure from the franchise.

"Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last five years. You have been a core part of our team and you will be sorely missed. Go well — you are a champion player and I am sure you will do extremely well back at your home ground.

"Rishabh — Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. We hope you can rediscover your best form back home in Delhi," Jindal wrote.

Pant had joined Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking Rs27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Although Delhi Capitals initially exercised their Right to Match option on LSG's winning bid of Rs20.75 crore, the Lucknow franchise raised the bid to Rs27 crore, a figure DC ultimately chose not to match.

While Warner later clarified his views, his initial reaction continues to generate interest among fans following Pant's highly anticipated return to Delhi Capitals.