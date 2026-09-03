Dead Bodies of a Married Couple Found in Sootea

Guwahtai: Today, in Sootea, dead bodies of a husband and wife were recovered under mysterious circumstances from a locked room at Balighat. As per the information available, the bodies were found inside a closed room, although the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear. The incident has raised questions among residents, with details about how the couple died yet to be established.

The recovery of the bodies has caused a stir across the area, as news of the incident spread among the people of that area . The police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths and determine whether there was any foul play involved. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the exact cause of their deaths are awaited.

The police investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the bodies.