Political Upturn: Congress Ends Political Ties with Raijor Dal

Guwahati: Today, The Indian National Congress has formally ended its political ties with the Raijor Dal in Assam, with the decision taking immediate effect after directions from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Today, the APCC issued an organisational circular announcing the decision. The circular, signed by APCC general secretary (organisation) Ramanna Baruah, stated that the Congress had decided to discontinue its political relationship with the Raijor Dal.

The Congress had joined hands with the Raijor Dal and several regional and Left parties ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as part of efforts to unite opposition forces against the BJP.

However, the Congress alleged that the Raijor Dal leadership had repeatedly violated the alliance’s principles and norms through what it described as false propaganda and personal attacks against Congress leaders.

The party also accused Raijor Dal leaders of making baseless and disrespectful remarks against senior leaders of alliance partners, which it said undermined the understanding and discipline of the alliance.

The Congress said it would continue to raise issues concerning ordinary people.