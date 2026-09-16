Debajyoti Hazarika Appears Before Fast-Track Court to Testify in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Today, another expatriate Assamese appeared before the fast-track court in connection with the death case of singer and musician Zubeen Garg. According as report , the expatriate Assamese witness Debajyoti Hazarika appeared before the court to record his statement in connection with the case.

The development comes as the court continues to record the testimonies of Assamese people living abroad who are connected to the case. Earlier, witnesses Parikshit Sharma, Susmita Goswami and Prateem Lahkar had reportedly appeared before the court and recorded their statements.

The testimonies of these witnesses are expected to form part of the ongoing judicial proceedings into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

The fast-track court is hearing the case as the investigation and legal proceedings continue. The appearance of another expatriate Assamese witness before the court marks the latest development in the proceedings.

Further details regarding Debajyoti Hazarika’s testimony are expected to emerge as the court proceedings progress.