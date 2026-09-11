Zubeen Garg Death Case: Pratim Lahkar to Appear Before Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: The hearing in the case relation to singer Zubeen Garg is continuing before a fast-track court in Guwahati, and today Pratim Lahkar scheduled to appear before the court on

Lahkar is the third member of the Assamese community living abroad to appear before the court in connection with the case. He is expected to record his statement during today’s proceedings.

As per reports, Lahkar was among those who attended the yacht party in Singapore where Zubeen Garg died. His appearance is expected to provide further details to the court regarding the events surrounding the singer’s death.

Pratim Lahkar told the fast-track court that Zubeen Garg had gone swimming in the sea willingly. He stated that those present on the yacht had asked Garg to return, but he did not heed their warnings.

Earlier, Parikshit Sharma and Sushmita Goswami had appeared before the court and recorded their statements in connection with the case. Both were also present at the yacht gathering in Singapore. The ongoing proceedings are part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. The court is recording statements from other people who were present during the events leading up to the incident.

More details are awaited.