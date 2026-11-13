Debeshwar Bora Case: Brother Kiran Bora Arrested Over Alleged Extortion Money

Kiran Bora, brother of suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeshwar Bora, was arrested by the Chief Minister's vigilance team on 13th November, 2026. The arrest comes amid allegations that Debeshwar Bora kept money allegedly extorted from people in his brother's custody as investigators pursue a multi-crore job-for-cash and impersonation case.

Kiran Bora was arrested in connection with allegations against his brother, suspended ACS officer Debeshwar Bora, who is accused of collecting money through extortion and keeping the proceeds in his brother's custody.

According to the allegations, Debeshwar Bora allegedly used his brother to keep money obtained through unlawful activities. The latest arrest marks another development in the investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam involving the suspended Assam Civil Service officer.

The Chief Minister's vigilance team carried out the arrest on Friday morning. Further details about the circumstances of Kiran Bora's arrest and the amount allegedly kept in his custody have not been provided.

Debeshwar Bora, also referred to as Debeshwar Bora, served as an Assam Civil Service officer and District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Dhemaji. He was arrested on 7th September , 2026, in Dhemaji by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

The case involves allegations of a multi-crore job-for-cash scam, criminal misconduct and the impersonation of senior government officials. According to the allegations, Bora duped people by impersonating ministers and senior bureaucrats over telephone calls.

Investigators are examining allegations that Debeshwar Bora used mimicry artists to impersonate the Chief Minister and other senior government officials over the phone.

The alleged impersonation was reportedly used to deceive people as part of the wider job-for-cash fraud. Bora allegedly exploited these impersonations to create the impression that callers were influential government functionaries.

The allegations also include extorting money from people and subsequently keeping the proceeds in his brother Kiran Bora's custody.

The suspended ACS officer was arrested on 7th September , 2026, and is currently in judicial custody.

Kiran Bora's arrest on 13th November adds another dimension to the ongoing investigation, particularly concerning the alleged custody of money collected through extortion.

A disproportionate assets case is also likely to be registered against Debeshwar Bora soon. Further details about the alleged financial transactions, the amount involved and the specific role attributed to Kiran Bora remain to be established through the investigation.