Gayatri Barua, Filmmaker Jahnu Barua’s Wife, Passes Away in Pune

Guwahati: Gayatri Barua, wife of noted Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, died in Pune on 12th November, after collapsing while having a late lunch at a restaurant. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, following a suspected cardiac arrest.

Gayatri Barua reportedly collapsed while having a late lunch at a restaurant in Pune on Thursday. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. As per her nephew, filmmaker Manjul Barua, she was possibly at the canteen of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) when she collapsed.

Speaking about the incident, Manjul said Gayatri was working on the restoration of the Assamese film Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai at the Pune archive.

"She was probably at the Pune archive canteen, where she was working on restoring the Assamese film 'Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai' at the National Film Archive of India. She was having a late lunch when she suddenly collapsed," Manjul Barua said.

He added that doctors tried to revive her after she was taken to the hospital but could not save her.

A suspected cardiac arrest is believed to have caused Gayatri Barua's sudden collapse. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established. Manjul Barua said Gayatri had no known illness, fever or other symptoms before the incident.

"The exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained," he said.

According to Manjul, a post-mortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death. Further details were expected to emerge on Friday morning, November 13.

Gayatri Barua met filmmaker Jahnu Barua through their shared passion for cinema. The couple married in 1989 and built their lives around their common interest in filmmaking.

A filmmaker herself, Gayatri was widely credited with encouraging and supporting her husband's artistic journey. She also directly influenced some of his celebrated works, including the National Award-winning film Baandhon (Waves of Silence). Her contribution to her husband's creative decisions extended beyond personal encouragement.

How Did Gayatri Barua Influence Jahnu Barua's Films?

One notable example of Gayatri's influence came when Jahnu Barua considered making a film about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The filmmaker reportedly hesitated because of budget constraints. However, Gayatri encouraged him to pursue the project independently with a modest budget. Her encouragement helped him move forward with the filmmaking decision, reflecting her involvement in his creative journey.