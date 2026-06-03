Deckiajuli Tea Creates History at GTAC, Fetches Record Rs 1,103 Per Kg

Guwhati: The records have been shattered yet again at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) as the premium Assam tea is witnessing unprecedented bids this season. A first-of-its-kind price of Rs 1,103 per kg was garnered by a top-quality lot of tea classified under the Broken Pekoe (BP) category at the auction centre, the highest ever record for the CTC tea.

The other lot of BOP SM grade tea from the estate was sold at Rs973 per kg, marking the high demand of the Assam tea buyers for high quality tea.

Commenting on the development, Dinesh Bihani, Secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said that the buyers' confidence has returned and the trend of price is encouraging Assam tea to maintain its premium position in both the domestic as well as international markets.

The milestone has been welcomed by industry stakeholders, who view it as a positive step for tea growers and a hopeful sign for the future of the tea industry. They also explained that the quality of this season's produce was very good because of the favourable weather condition during the pre-monsoon period, which helped in improving the quality of the crop.

The record is new, as the record was set just a week ago at a premium lot from Deckiajuli Tea Estate that was owned by Parry Agro Industries Ltd for Rs800 per kg

Deckiajuli Tea Estate in Assam's Sonitpur district is famous for its high-quality, caramel, bright amber liquor, robust black CTC teas.

Earlier, in 2025-26 season, tea from the Hookmool Tea Estate had set a record price of Rs831 per kg earlier in the season, at GTAC, the highest ever for a CTC tea. The latest auction results not only surpass that mark but also highlight the growing recognition and demand for premium Assam teas in the global marketplace.