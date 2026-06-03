Assam Moves Closer to Securing IIM-Guwahati Campus; CM Says State Aims to Become East India’s Education Hub

Guwahati, June 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state is steadily moving towards becoming the next major education hub of eastern India, announcing significant progress in discussions regarding the proposed IIM-Guwahati campus following a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sarma said the Assam government is working to bring some of the country's premier educational institutions to the state as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen higher education and skill development infrastructure.

“Assam will become East India’s next education hub and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon’ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus. Grateful for his relentless support towards strengthening education infrastructure in Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.

The proposed IIM-Guwahati project is expected to be a major milestone in Assam’s higher education landscape. While the state already hosts several nationally significant institutions, including Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati, and National Law University and Judicial Academy, the addition of an Indian Institute of Management campus would further strengthen Assam’s position as an emerging destination for management education and research in the Northeast.

Officials indicated that discussions focused on finalising key aspects of the proposed campus, including institutional framework, infrastructure planning, and future academic expansion. Once established, the institute is expected to attract students, researchers, and faculty from across the country, while also creating opportunities for industry-academia collaboration and entrepreneurship development in the region.

The initiative forms part of the Assam government’s broader vision of transforming the state into a knowledge and innovation-driven economy. Over the past few years, the government has pursued investments in higher education, medical education, skill development, and emerging technology sectors, while seeking greater central support for premier institutions.

The development comes amid Assam’s efforts to position itself as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a key educational and economic centre in eastern India.

Further details regarding the project timeline, location, and implementation roadmap are expected to emerge after consultations between the Union Ministry of Education and the Assam government are completed.