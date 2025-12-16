Delhi Air Crisis: Environment Minister Says AQI Can’t Be Fixed Overnight, Targets AAP

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday apologized to residents for the city's air pollution and blamed the previous Aam Aadi Party (AAP) government for the crisis.
He also admitted that it was impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in nine to 10 months.
Speaking further on air pollution, Sirsa opined that the current government had inherited a “disease of pollution” and steps are being taken daily to tackle it.
“I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day,” he added.
According to Sirsa, the air quality could not be reversed in such a short period.
In a bid to curb air pollution, the Delhi minister announced tougher enforcement measures and stated that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate won't be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps across the national capital starting Thursday. Following this, Vehicle owners have been given a one-day window to ensure compliance.
“From tomorrow, fuel will not be provided to vehicles that do not carry a valid PUC certificate,” Sirsa avowed.
The minister also claimed that Delhi’s air quality had remained better for nearly eight months this year compared to the same period last year. While admitting that pollution levels have risen recently, he added, "The overall situation has improved due to sustained efforts by the government over the past ten months".
Taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sirsa alleged that after “damaging Delhi,” the party now trying to shift focus by staging protests over pollution. The Minister also questioned the steps taken by AAP during its time in power to effectively control air quality.
He noted that the height of major garbage dumps had been reduced by nearly 15 metres and around 45 acres of land had been cleaned and reclaimed.
He noted that the height of major garbage dumps had been reduced by nearly 15 metres and around 45 acres of land had been cleaned and reclaimed.