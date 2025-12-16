MMUA Caravan Reaches Lumding: Gives Boost to 'Nari Shakti'

Lumding: In line with its dedication to empowering women and ensuring inclusive growth, the government of Assam remains committed to keeping ‘Nari Shakti’ as its focal point for development. After the success in Udharbond, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) caravan reached Lumding, providing financial support and help for thousands of women in the region.
The event was led by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of the Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra, who attended the fund disbursement programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar, the district headquarters of Hojai. Under the programme, 27,310 female beneficiaries have been given financial assistance amounting to Rs.10,000 each. The programme focuses on boosting the financial independence of women by helping them start or expand their income-generating endeavours. The initiative is a major part of the overall mission of the government to achieve the creation of an Atmanirbhar Assam.
Moreover, the initiative ‘MMUA’ has been conceptualised in order to enhance nearly 40 lakh women entrepreneurs, or ‘Nari-preneurs,’ across the state. By making women-led development a primary focus of this initiative, it has also aimed at building sustainable livelihoods and increasing incomes at home, especially in rural and semi-urban settings.
The role of the economic empowerment of women in the country’s social and economic development was also underscored by the officials. Through putting women right at the forefront of development and well-being policy and program formulation and delivery, the government seeks to promote and support inclusive and balanced development and to make sure that development reaches even the most marginalised sections of its society.
The launch of the MMUA caravan in Lumding received participation from beneficiaries in numbers that showed how much this initiative has really affected lives. The beneficiaries were hopeful that through funding support, they would be able to overcome financial barriers and be able to contribute much to their families and communities.
Additionally, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects worth around Rs. 150 Cr. These initiatives aim to benefit the Lumding in the different sectors.
Through its consistent emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’, the Assam government is not only building the economic independence of women but is also building the base for a strong, self-sustaining, and prosperous state. The MMUA is a shining example of the positive impact that women-centric development has on the future of Assam.