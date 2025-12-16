MMUA Caravan Reaches Lumding: Gives Boost to 'Nari Shakti'

Lumding: In line with its dedication to empowering women and ensuring inclusive growth, the government of Assam remains committed to keeping ‘Nari Shakti’ as its focal point for development. After the success in Udharbond, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) caravan reached Lumding, providing financial support and help for thousands of women in the region.

The event was led by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of the Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra, who attended the fund disbursement programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar, the district headquarters of Hojai. Under the programme, 27,310 female beneficiaries have been given financial assistance amounting to Rs.10,000 each. The programme focuses on boosting the financial independence of women by helping them start or expand their income-generating endeavours. The initiative is a major part of the overall mission of the government to achieve the creation of an Atmanirbhar Assam.