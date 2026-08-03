Delhi Court Acquits Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Sexual Harassment

Guwahati: Today, A Delhi court acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, bringing to a close one of the most high-profile legal battles in Indian sport.

The case arose from allegations made by six women wrestlers, including Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who accused Singh of sexually harassing them during his tenure as WFI president. Singh had consistently denied all the allegations.

The accusations triggered nationwide protests in 2023, with Olympic medallists and several leading wrestlers staging a months-long sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Singh's arrest and removal from the federation. The protests attracted international attention after police detained several athletes during a march towards the new Parliament building, drawing criticism from sporting bodies and human rights organisations.

The acquittal comes months after Vinesh Phogat publicly disclosed that she was one of the six complainants. In a video message released earlier this year, she said she had initially chosen to keep her identity confidential in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines protecting the identity of survivors of sexual harassment.

Reacting to the verdict, Singh welcomed the court's decision and reiterated that he had maintained his innocence from the outset.

“I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and good news for my supporters,” Singh said.