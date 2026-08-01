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Ruchika Singh Apologises After Remarks Against PM Modi at Jantar Mantar Protest

In her apology, Ruchika expressed regret for the language she used and said she had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments
PM Modi
Ruchika Singh Apologises After Remarks Against PM Modi at Jantar Mantar Protest
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Guwahati:  A 15-year-old girl booked for allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has issued a public apology, describing the incident as her "first and last mistake".

The controversy arose after a video from the protest, held over alleged examination paper leaks, went viral on social media. The footage allegedly showed the minor, identified as Ruchika Singh, making abusive and derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister, prompting widespread criticism and multiple complaints to the police.

In her apology, Ruchika expressed regret for the language she used and said she had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. She appealed to the authorities and the public to forgive her, stating that she deeply regretted her actions.

Her family has also apologised for the incident. According to reports, they submitted a written apology to the police, expressing remorse over the controversy and the distress caused by the viral video.

After the complaints, a Zero FIR was registered and later transferred to the Delhi Police for further investigation Police  are continuing to examine the matter, and no final conclusions have been reached. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and any further legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

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Ruchika Singh
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