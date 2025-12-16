Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

Earlier, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had filed an FIR on October 3, listing the Gandhis, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Young Indian, and others as accused of cheating, dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy. The FIR was lodged based on information provided by the ED under Section 66 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).