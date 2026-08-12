Delhi High Court Orders To Remove Obscene Content Featuring Khushi Kapoor

Guwahati: Today, the Delhi High Court on directed social media platforms to remove allegedly obscene and pornographic content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor. The court also ordered the removal of content linked to the unauthorised sale of merchandise using her name and other personality attributes.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued the directions while hearing Kapoor’s suit seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights. The court indicated that it would issue a John Doe order in her favour in connection with her plea for an interim injunction.

Such an order would protect Kapoor against unidentified individuals who may be involved in the unauthorised use or exploitation of her identity. Kapoor was represented by India Law partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah.

The order came a day after another Delhi High Court bench issued similar directions concerning allegedly objectionable content and the unauthorised use of the personality rights of Khushi Kapoor.

The High Court has increasingly dealt with cases involving the misuse of celebrities’ names, images, voices and likenesses, including through merchandise, misleading digital content, manipulated images and AI-generated material.