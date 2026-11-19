Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on 19th November, to discuss Assam's economic performance, development priorities and continued support from the Centre.

According to the meeting details shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussions focused on Assam's economic performance and the state's ongoing development priorities.

The Chief Minister also highlighted India's economic performance despite challenges in the global economic environment. The discussions included the importance of continued cooperation between the Centre and the Assam government to advance the state's development initiatives.

Sarma expressed appreciation for Sitharaman's continued support for Assam's development objectives. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the state's economic priorities with the Union Finance Minister.

According to the information provided about the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed the Centre's support for Assam's development objectives.

Her support was discussed in the context of the state's economic growth and ongoing development initiatives. However, the available meeting details do not specify any new financial allocation, project approval or funding announcement.

Assam continues to pursue development initiatives with support from the central government. According to the background information provided, the state is seeking continued cooperation to advance its economic and infrastructure priorities.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and wider discussions about India's economic performance and growth prospects.

For the Assam government, maintaining communication with the Union Finance Ministry remains relevant to discussions concerning the state's economic development and central assistance.

The key outcome reported from the meeting was the reaffirmation of the Centre's support for Assam's development objectives.