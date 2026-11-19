Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on 19th November, launched digital transport citizen services, an e-Challan system and an online electric vehicle (EV) subsidy portal in the state. He also signed agreements with SaveLIFE Foundation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to strengthen road safety and advance airport connectivity.

The Government of Meghalaya has introduced digital transport citizen services alongside an e-Challan system to improve public service delivery and traffic enforcement.

The digital initiatives are intended to make transport-related services more accessible, transparent and accountable. The e-Challan system is aimed at strengthening traffic enforcement as part of the state's broader efforts to improve road safety.

The launch was led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday . These initiatives form part of the government's efforts to expand digital access to transport services across Meghalaya. The introduction of the online services also provides a digital platform for the state's electric vehicle subsidy initiative.

Under the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, eligible electric vehicle buyers will receive a subsidy of Rs 25,000. The government has also provided for the waiver of registration fees for eligible EV buyers.

The state has introduced an online EV subsidy portal to facilitate the initiative. According to the Government of Meghalaya, the scheme aims to encourage electric vehicle adoption and support cleaner mobility.

The subsidy and registration fee waiver are the two financial incentives identified in the announced initiative. The government has positioned these measures as part of its efforts to promote electric vehicles across the state.

The launch of the online portal brings the EV subsidy initiative within the wider digital transport services rollout.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma signed a road safety memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SaveLIFE Foundation as part of the 19th November announcements.

The partnership between the organisation and the Meghalaya government will focus on strengthening road safety initiatives, including awareness and enforcement.

The government has identified reducing road accidents across Meghalaya as one of the objectives behind the partnership.

The agreement complements the launch of the e-Challan system, which is intended to strengthen traffic enforcement through digital services.

What Does the Baljek Airport Agreement with AAI Cover?

The Chief Minister also signed an airport handover and takeover agreement with the Airports Authority of India for Baljek Airport in Tura, Garo Hills.

The agreement concerns the transfer of Baljek Airport and is linked to the state's efforts to improve regional aviation connectivity.

The initiative is expected to facilitate regional flight operations and future infrastructure upgrades under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) 6.0.

The Government of Meghalaya has identified improved airport connectivity as an objective of the agreement.

The Government of Meghalaya aims to improve access to public transport services, strengthen accountability, encourage cleaner mobility and reduce road accidents through the initiatives.

The EV subsidy scheme will operate under the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, while the Baljek Airport agreement is expected to support future developments under RCS-UDAN 6.0.

Together, the announcements outline the state's stated priorities for transport service delivery, road safety and regional connectivity.