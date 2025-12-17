Delhi Imposes 50% Work-from-Home Rule Amid Severe Air Pollution Under GRAP

New Delhi: In the wake of rising air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday made mandatory to operate with 50 per cent work from home under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
As per reports, the decision was taken to curb pollution and the number of vehicles on roads due to the office commute.
Speaking on the same, Delhi Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra said that not more than 50 per cent of staff should be attending office physically, while other 50 per cent of staff will continue work from home.
" 50 per cent work from home will be mandatory in all government and private institutions in Delhi from Thursday (December 18)," he added.
In government offices, Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments have the authority to summon officers or officials as needed to maintain uninterrupted essential and emergency public services. In contrast, private offices are instructed to adopt staggered working hours wherever possible, strictly follow work-from-home guidelines, and minimize travel associated with commuting.
Regarding education, the Delhi government has instructed all government, government-aided, and private schools recognized under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes both physically and online wherever possible until further notice. Specifically, schools must ensure hybrid learning for students up to Class 9 and 11 in light of deteriorating air quality.
Certain services and institutions are exempt from these restrictions. These include hospitals and healthcare facilities (both public and private), fire services, prisons, public transportation, electricity, water, sanitation, disaster management, and agencies involved in environmental monitoring and pollution control, such as teams working on biomass burning prevention, dust management, and GRAP measures.
On Thursday, Delhi experienced heavy smog, causing significantly reduced visibility. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 341 in Anand Vihar and 360 near the ITO area. The poor visibility led to the cancellation of 10 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport.