Three Dead After Pickup Truck Bursts Into Flames on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Alwar

Alwar: At least three people lost their lives and one was seriously injured following a pickup truck caught fire after a crash with another vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night, said Police.
Reports indicate that the accident, which occurred in the Raini police station area, caused sparks that quickly ignited the pickup vehicle, and within a short time it was completely consumed by fire.
The reports further claimed that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Upon learning that the pickup truck has caught fire, fire brigade teams were also called in to control the blaze.
At the time of the accident, four individuals were travelling in the vehicle. Three of them suffered serious burn injuries and later succumbed while undergoing treatment. The driver sustained critical injuries and was referred to Jaipur for specialised medical care.
The deceased have been identified as Mohit, a resident of Haryana, and Deependra and Padam, both from Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver, Hanny, who is also from Haryana, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jaipur.
With assistance from local residents and teams of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the charred bodies were recovered from the vehicle and shifted to the mortuary at Raini hospital. Police officials said the families of the victims have been informed, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted once they arrive.
Police added that a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.
The incident occurred just a day after another tragic expressway accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, where 13 people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision on the Delhi–Agra Expressway amid heavy fog.