Badminton Champion: Ashmita Chaliha Stuns World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi to Reach Open Quarter-Finals

Guwahati: Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha registered the biggest victory of her career on Thursday, defeating Japan’s world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open 2026.

The 27-year-old, ranked 36th in women’s singles, beat the three-time world champion 21-19, 21-18 in 37 minutes in the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament, according to Olympics.com.

Chaliha held her nerve in a closely contested opening game. Despite building an 18-14 lead, she saw Yamaguchi fight back to level the score at 18-18. However, the Indian remained composed to clinch the game 21-19.

In the second game, Chaliha displayed greater control, pulling away after the scores were level at 7-7. Her solid defence and sharp retrievals forced Yamaguchi into several unforced errors before she sealed the match 21-18.

The victory marked a turn around for Chaliha, who had lost to Yamaguchi in straight games at the Denmark Open last week. Having won her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Korea Masters Super 300 earlier this year, Chaliha will next face either Japan’s former world champion Nozomi Okuhara or Thailand’s world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also reached the quarter-finals, defeating Japan’s Riko Gunji 21-12, 21-16 in 44 minutes.