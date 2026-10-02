Delhi Police Detains Over 700 Protesters Near Jantar Mantar

Guwahati: Today, more than 700 protesters were detained by Delhi Police during demonstrations near Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters included leaders and workers of opposition parties, as well as members of student and youth organisations such as the AISA, SFI and NSUI. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was also among those detained.

The demonstrators have been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged mass deletion of voters. Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas despite police restrictions, barricading and detentions.

The protest continued as every citizens and voters also joined the protest, raising slogans and demanding action over the electoral roll revision exercise.

As per reports, several police personnel sustained injuries during the protest. The circumstances surrounding the injuries and the total number of people detained are yet to be independently verified.

Following her detention, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat criticised the police action and said that “every street in Delhi has become Jantar Mantar”.

Security remained tight in and around the protest site as police continued to manage the gathering.