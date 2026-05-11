Delhi Police Identify Four Suspects in Nehru Place Assault Case Involving Two Northeast Women

Two women from Northeast India were allegedly molested, harassed and assaulted in a disturbing incident reported from Nehru Place in southeast Delhi, prompting a police investigation in which four main accused have been identified so far.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of May 10 near a tea stall outside the Eros Hotel in Nehru Place. The women alleged that while they were sitting there having tea, a group of men began catcalling them and making racially abusive remarks.

The FIR states that the situation escalated quickly from verbal harassment to physical assault after more individuals allegedly joined in. One of the complainants alleged she was molested, while the other claimed she was attacked with a bamboo stick when they tried to leave the spot. Both women also alleged that their clothes were torn during the assault.

The victims further stated that racial slurs were used against them and that the accused blocked their movement and issued threats to prevent them from reporting the incident.

A PCR call regarding women in distress was received at Kalkaji police station around 7 am on May 10. Police teams reached the spot and found the two women, who were then taken to AIIMS for medical examination.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Kalkaji police station under sections relating to assault on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, stalking, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and common intention.

Police said that during the initial inquiry, eight individuals including bystanders and passersby were detained and questioned. Based on CCTV footage and witness statements, four main accused have been identified.

Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. However, no arrests have been made so far. Police also said the victims have stated they would be able to identify the accused if produced before them. Investigation is underway.