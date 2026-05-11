PM Modi to Arrive in Guwahati Tonight for Assam NDA Government Swearing-In Ceremony

Assam is set for a major political transition as preparations reach their final stage for the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-led NDA government, scheduled to be held on May 12 at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday personally reviewed the arrangements at the venue, which is witnessing heightened security and large-scale logistical preparations ahead of the high-profile event.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sarma confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on Monday night to attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

“The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati tonight. At 11 am tomorrow, the new government of Assam will take oath,” Sarma said, adding that the Prime Minister’s presence marks a significant moment in the state’s political landscape.

He further stated that several top NDA leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with Chief Ministers from various NDA-ruled states across the country.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness a massive turnout of party workers, supporters, and booth-level BJP workers from across Assam and the Northeast, turning the Khanapara venue into a politically charged gathering of significant scale.

Sarma also confirmed that the first Cabinet meeting of the new government will be held immediately after the oath-taking ceremony. He underlined that the implementation of the BJP’s election manifesto will remain the top priority of the incoming administration, with a strong focus on governance, development, and welfare delivery.