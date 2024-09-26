Delhi: Potential North-East 2024 Organised Successfully

Delhi: PHDCCI in association with Ministry of Jal Shakti, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and with the support of Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, organized Potential North East 2024 from 12-14 September 2024 at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

The 3-day exhibition cum seminar was organised to make stakeholders and the general public from the Delhi-NCR to explore the rich traditions of the North Eastern Region of India, featuring its unique art, craft and culture.

Various stalls from the North East Region of India were put up showcasing handloom and handicrafts products, jewellery, bamboo products, agricultural and food processing products etc. Stalls of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) were also put up.

The Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also supported the event by providing Cultural Troops who performed on various regional songs and dances.

The 3-day exhibition was inaugurated by Joyanta Basumatary, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Kokrajhar (Assam) and Dibyajit Dutta, General Secretary, Assam Association, Delhi on 12th September 2024.

Joyanta Basumatary spoke on the vast potential that the North Eastern Region of India holds. He highlighted the huge potential in the fields of agriculture, horticulture and food processing, handloom and handicrafts, bamboo and tourism. He stated that the region is the most diverse region in the country in terms of its unique art & culture, food and language spoken.

Dibyajit Dutta, spoke on how the Assam Association in Delhi has been connecting and preserving their cultural heritage, celebrate festivals and promoting social welfare activities. He also spoke on various events organized by them such as cultural programs, workshops on traditional skills, food festival showcasing regional cuisine, health camps etc.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, delivered the vote of thanks.

The 3-day exhibition was concluded on 14th September 2024 with a valedictory session attended by Shri T. Ashuhrii Romeo, Member of National Bee Board (In-charge of NER States), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India.

The valedictory session was followed by felicitation of all the exhibitors and a cultural program performed by the North Eastern Students from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies and the troupe from Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.