Delhi Protest: Indian Railways Cancels Trains, Delhi Metro Close Early Today

Guwahati: The Indian Railways has cancelled several Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on 10th October , citing anticipated traffic congestion ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Under the precautionary measure, Mail and Express trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on 9th October and scheduled to reach either station during the specified period will be cancelled at their source stations.

Meanwhile, today, the Delhi Metro is also scheduled to close at 9 pm , earlier than its usual operating time. As per reports, the decisions were taken in view of anticipated traffic disruptions and security concerns surrounding the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on 10th October.

Delhi Police has tightened security at several entry points to the national capital, including Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Gurugram, Kapashera, Loni and Badarpur.

The proposed protest was intended to raise concerns over alleged ‘vote theft’ and demand accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner. However, Delhi Police denied permission, citing the short notice given by organisers and concerns over public safety, law and order, and traffic management.

Passengers have been advised to check official railway channels for updates before travelling.