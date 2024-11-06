Delhi: Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Sagar Sangamat in Memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal hosted a vibrant event titled Sagar Sangamat at his official residence in Delhi to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.



Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, ”Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Dev dedicated his life to fostering a harmonious, non-discriminatory society, transcending caste, religion, language, and community, with humanity at its core. His dream of a universal world filled with compassion inspired him to write, ‘People are for the people...with unspoken sympathy...who will think?’ He envisioned a unified society, a vision that resonated deeply in his timeless songs, such as ‘Oh my dear people, I sing your song.”



On Sattriya Nritya’s elevation as the Classical Dance, Sonowal highlighted the contribution made by Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Sonowal said, “As the Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Bhupen da succeeded in bringing the nation’s attention to this beautiful part of India - the Northeast. In 2000, Bhupen da organised a conference where leading proponents, experts, dancers, and traditional gurus among others met and accorded the Classical Dance honour to Sattriya Nritya as it met all the characteristics of a Classical Dance. Bhupen da worked tirelessly to set up a centre for Sattriya Dance in Guwahati, under the Akademi. We celebrate Sattriya Day, as a mark of respect, like every year, on 15 November, when it was bestowed with the honour of a Classical Dance in 2000. On behalf of every Asomiya, I again bow down to this great soul for this recognition to ‘Sattriya Nritya.’”



The minister added, “Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s tireless efforts brought Assam’s art and culture to the global stage, including the recognition of Sattriya as a classical dance. His songs carried the profound message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' enriching Indian culture and inspiring generations. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s decision to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Bhupenda is a testament to his unparalleled contributions to humanity and world harmony. His legacy of music and unity will resonate as long as the Luit-Ganga flows.”

The event was graced by the presence of Delhi’s Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Binoy Kumar Saxena and the Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Dr Sandhya Puresa. All attendees paid their respects by offering floral tributes to Bhupen Hazarika's portrait. Nahid Afrin, Mithun Dhar, and Lohit Gogoi performed many of his timeless songs, while Tanvi Sharma and Bipasha added to the cultural evening with their captivating performances.