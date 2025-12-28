Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains Across North India, Causing Major Delays

New Delhi: Dense fog caused widespread disruption to flight and train services across northern India on Sunday morning, leading to significant delays and inconvenience for travelers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Delhi earlier, warning of dense fog and cold wave-like conditions during the early hours.
Railway operations were severely affected due to poor visibility, with many trains running hours behind schedule. Some services were even regulated or diverted as a precaution. Reports indicate that over 40 trains were delayed across the region. To ensure safety, train speeds were reduced, resulting in long waiting times for passengers.
Among the worst affected were the Prayagraj Express, delayed by around five hours; the Rewa–Anand Vihar Express, delayed by nearly nine hours; and the New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, which ran about four hours late.
Air travel also faced disruptions, with several airports experiencing slower operations. Airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo, issued travel advisories, urging passengers to check flight statuses before traveling.
SpiceJet highlighted that poor visibility in cities such as Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati, and Bagdogra could affect departures and arrivals. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airline said in a social media post.
Air India similarly warned that dense fog was expected in parts of northern India, including Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Varanasi, which could disrupt flight operations. IndiGo also reported that fog continued to slow down flight movements at certain airports, causing minor delays across parts of its network.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning. The combination of heavy pollution and thick fog further reduced visibility, adding to travel difficulties.
Railway and airline authorities have urged passengers to stay updated on schedules and plan their journeys carefully, as foggy conditions are expected to continue in the coming days.