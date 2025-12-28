PM Modi Praises Grassroots Innovators from Manipur in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about several grassroots initiatives from Manipur during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, appreciating individuals who have worked at the local level to address everyday problems using innovation and traditional knowledge.
The Prime Minister mentioned Moirangthem Seth, a resident of a remote part of Manipur, who took steps to deal with electricity shortages in his area. Modi said Seth promoted the use of solar energy and encouraged people to install solar panels, which helped bring power to many households.
He said the initiative has also supported health services, with a number of health centres now using solar power, adding," The effort has helped improve livelihoods and has benefited women, fishermen and local artisans".
The Prime Minister also referred to Margaret Ramtharsiem from Churachandpur district, who has been working with traditional handicrafts. He said she expanded her work to support other artisans and now runs a unit that employs more than 50 people.
"Her products made from bamboo and wood are being sold in different parts of the country, including Delhi," he said.
Another example highlighted was Chokhone Krichena from Senapati district. Modi said her family has long been involved in traditional farming and that she later took up floriculture, connecting local produce to markets outside her area and creating employment opportunities.
Modi said these examples show how traditional knowledge, when used with new ideas, can contribute to economic activity at the local level. He also encouraged people to share similar stories of grassroots efforts from their regions.