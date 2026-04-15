DG Assam Rifles reviews operational readiness at Kakching, honours personnel

Imphal: Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops at Kakching Garrison in Manipur.
During the visit, the DG assessed the readiness of the personnel and commended them for maintaining a strong security environment in the region.
“The Director General reviewed the operational preparedness of the Kakching Warriors and commended their professionalism and readiness in maintaining a robust security environment,” Assam Rifles said.
In recognition of exemplary service, six soldiers were awarded commendation cards for their dedication and performance.
The DG also interacted with ex-servicemen and Veer Naris at the garrison, reaffirming the force’s commitment to its veteran community.
“The interaction focused on welfare schemes and healthcare initiatives, reflecting the organisation’s unwavering commitment to those who have served the nation,” Assam Rifles added.
The engagement highlighted the organisation’s continued emphasis on honouring the contributions of veterans and strengthening support systems for them, in line with its ethos of lifelong service.