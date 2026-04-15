Meghalaya CM inaugurates development complex in Nongstoin

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex of the Nongstoin C&RD Block in the West Khasi Hills district.
Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said improving accessibility and responsiveness in governance remains a key priority, with efforts underway to make public services more people-centric.
Sangma highlighted that an investment of Rs 200 crore has been made to upgrade block offices across 46 blocks in the state.
He further added that 10 new blocks have also been sanctioned and are expected to be completed in the coming years, which would further enhance service delivery and outreach to communities.
“Strengthening grassroots administration remains a key priority as we work to make governance more accessible, responsive, and people-centric,” he said.
The Chief Minister also emphasised that while infrastructure development is crucial, the effectiveness of governance ultimately depends on the commitment of officials and staff.
“A spirit of kindness, consideration, and a genuine desire to help will ensure that governance has a real and lasting impact on the lives of our people,” he said.